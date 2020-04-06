ILCoin Market Cap Tops $15.14 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CoinExchange. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $88,211.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004760 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000202 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, IDAX, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.