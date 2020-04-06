Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Cfra raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ITW stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.36. 71,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

