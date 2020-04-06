Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

ILMN traded up $12.90 on Monday, reaching $276.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,520. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.26 and a 200-day moving average of $300.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163 shares of company stock worth $334,063. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

