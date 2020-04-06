ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $969,431.54 and approximately $1.04 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004114 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001070 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,616,841 coins and its circulating supply is 18,616,843 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

