imbrex Hits Market Cap of $122,106.72 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $122,106.72 and approximately $7.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, imbrex has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex was first traded on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

