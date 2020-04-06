Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMMU has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632,374 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,874,000. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,845,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,582,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,762,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

