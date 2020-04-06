Independent Investors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Shares of COST stock traded up $12.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

