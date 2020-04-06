Independent Investors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of MMM traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

