Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 37.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $16.49 on Monday, reaching $257.90. 33,050,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

