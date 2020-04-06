Independent Investors Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.1% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE:CL traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.85. 356,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.