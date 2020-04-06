Independent Research Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.00 ($25.58).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

ETR:HHFA traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.94 ($13.88). The company had a trading volume of 168,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.04 and a 200 day moving average of €21.96. The company has a market cap of $998.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.