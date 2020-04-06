Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 3.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $5,849,811,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

BLL traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

