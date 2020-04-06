InflationCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $30,347.48 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00989669 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

