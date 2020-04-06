InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $31,019.62 and $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

