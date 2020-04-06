Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

INFY opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

