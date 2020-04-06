Ink (INK) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Coinnest and Exrates. Ink has a total market cap of $800,575.71 and approximately $1,573.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02635642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00206126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX, TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Exrates, Exmo, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

