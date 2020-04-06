Innovaderma’s (IDP) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IDP opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Innovaderma has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

Get Innovaderma alerts:

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Bayer bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,650 ($8,747.70). Also, insider Ross Andrews bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55). Insiders have purchased 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,200 in the last ninety days.

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.