Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.65. Innovative Solutions & Support Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.11.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

