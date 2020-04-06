Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $5,608,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Inogen has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

