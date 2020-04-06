Insider Buying: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director John R. Belk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $23,350.00.

BSET stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 68,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,756. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

