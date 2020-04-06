Insider Buying: BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases 6,848 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,066.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861. BK Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.