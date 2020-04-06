Insider Buying: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $27.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $652.22. The stock had a trading volume of 696,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,365. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $658.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

