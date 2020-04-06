Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.42 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,110.00 ($15,680.85).

Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 2,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.25 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,492.00 ($6,022.70).

Shares of ASX FID traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$4.30 ($3.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Fiducian Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.27 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.45%.

About Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

