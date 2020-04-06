Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Buys 4,100 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,100 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $36,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,899 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $355,500.09.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $60,061.66.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.