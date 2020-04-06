Insider Buying: Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Guy Berruyer bought 25,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £62,750 ($82,544.07).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.85) on Monday. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Meggitt to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

