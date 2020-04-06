Insider Buying: Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) Insider Purchases 502,267 Shares of Stock

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) insider Michael McNeilly purchased 502,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,022.67 ($6,607.04).

Michael McNeilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Michael McNeilly acquired 1,250,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £1,237,500 ($1,627,861.09).

LON MTR opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Monday. Metal Tiger PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.77 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

