Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys 76 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($181.95).

MAB stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 181.20 ($2.38). 1,023,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.60. The company has a market capitalization of $723.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.45 ($5.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

