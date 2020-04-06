Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Purchases 68,960 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $601,331.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

NHS stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,379. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

