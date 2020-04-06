Insider Buying: NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Insider Acquires 51,000 Shares of Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$19,635.00 ($13,925.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.94. NGE Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

About NGE Capital

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

