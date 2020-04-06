Insider Buying: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE UBA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.72. 246,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $9,447,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

