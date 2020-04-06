Insider Buying: Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Acquires 6,316 Shares of Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Thomas Gorman bought 6,316 shares of Worleyparsons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.04 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of A$44,464.64 ($31,535.21).

Shares of Worleyparsons stock traded up A$0.40 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching A$6.99 ($4.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is A$13.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. Worleyparsons Limited has a 52 week low of A$4.63 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of A$16.45 ($11.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Worleyparsons’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. Worleyparsons’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Worleyparsons

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

