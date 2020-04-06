Insider Selling: Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMED opened at $176.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average of $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

