Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells 8,386 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rotterdam Jeroen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.18. 2,017,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,693. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

