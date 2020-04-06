Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hong Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $191,120.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 269,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

