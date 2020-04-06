Insider Selling: Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MODN opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 395,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,710,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 213,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 66,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MODN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

