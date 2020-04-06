Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells 2,688 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,032.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGEN traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.71. 431,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,540. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Repligen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.