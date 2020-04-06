Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 8,305 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Square stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Square by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

