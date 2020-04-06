Insight Chain (INB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $213.00

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $117.33 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004668 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00069015 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00366975 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000925 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00044941 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009465 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.