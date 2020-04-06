Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,821.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.