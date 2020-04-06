Insolar Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Insolar has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $39.74 million and approximately $966,977.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013972 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Coinrail, Binance and OKex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKex, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Binance, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Liqui, Kucoin and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

