Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IBP. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

IBP stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $945.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

