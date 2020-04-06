Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,890,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $22,476,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $9,030,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INST stock remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Instructure has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

