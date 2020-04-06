Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IART. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 78,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.