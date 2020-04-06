Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,831,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

