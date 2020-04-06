Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $3.27 on Monday, hitting $84.26. 199,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

