Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/2/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,860 ($63.93).

4/1/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,400 ($57.88).

3/11/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating.

2/26/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/21/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/17/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of IHG traded up GBX 334 ($4.39) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,175 ($41.77). 1,158,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,968. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,936.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,652.96. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

