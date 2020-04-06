International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.92.

IFF stock traded up $9.27 on Monday, hitting $108.17. 41,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,434. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

