Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,148.89 ($67.73).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target (down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

Shares of ITRK traded up GBX 60 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,518 ($59.43). The company had a trading volume of 567,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,091.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,434.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

