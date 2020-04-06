InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INXN. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,147,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,238,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in InterXion by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,316,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,295,000 after purchasing an additional 826,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,635,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INXN stock remained flat at $$77.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

