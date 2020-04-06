Interzone Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02327014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.03496443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00616068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00803387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00076935 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00510007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

